“In Focus” with Jennifer Lewis-Hall

“In Focus” is a weekly 30-minute public affairs program produced by PHL17 (WPHL-TV). “In Focus” is hosted by Jennifer Lewis-Hall and tackles a variety of subjects throughout the year.

The emphasis is on the concerns and interests of the residents of the Philadelphia region, including communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “In Focus” often highlights the work of nonprofits. Programs have featured examinations of the economy, major elections, autism, health care, literacy and other education issues, nuclear proliferation, drug and alcohol abuse prevention/treatment, efforts to cure and raise awareness about leukemia, neuromuscular conditions and other diseases, as well as efforts to prevent illnesses such as stroke and heart disease.

Others topics have included discussions on living with disabilities, teen driving, veterans issues, bullying, hunger awareness, job creation, consumer fraud, adoption, and crisis intervention. In addition to being broadcast on PHl17, “In Focus” is also posted on phl17.com