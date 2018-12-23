WINTERTHUR, DE — If you are looking for something unique and absolutely beautiful to do during the holidays, then look no further than Yuletide at Winterthur. This mansion was the former home to Francis du Pont, but is now a museum housing antiques, gorgeous decorations and flowers. Look in any direction and you will see a picture perfect scene filled with charm and a vibrant history. Weekend Philler had so much fun learning about this magical place, and we loved seeing all of the uniquely decorated Christmas trees throughout the house. Winterthur is open year round, but the Yuletide tour closes the first Sunday after the new year. So, take a look for yourself in this holiday edition of “Keepin’ It Local,” and if you really want to be amazed, go see it in person!

For more information visit: winterthur.org