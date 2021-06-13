You are Welcome: William Way LGBT Community Center connects and empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Philadelphia

We had the honor of filming the “wraps” of our 2021 Pride Episode at the William Way LGBT Community Center! While we were there, we spoke with Chris Bartlett, the Executive Director.

The William Way LGBT Community Center has incredible programs for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies. They do arts and culture programs, empowerment programs, and more.

Bartlett tells about the 30 years of progress toward LGBTQIA+ people achieving full civil rights. While the progress has been immense, there is still a long way to go.

The William Way LGBT Community Center focuses its resources on those who need them the most. This year, they are focusing on helping homeless LGBTQIA+ population with rental assistance, as well as providing food for LGBTQIA+ senior citizens.

While everyone likes to spotlight the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month, Bartlett reminds us that they are putting in this work every day, all year long.

You can visit the William Way LGBT Community Center at 13th and Spruce St in Philadelphia. You can also connect with them on Facebook, on Instagram, and on their website.

