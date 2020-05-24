Woodstown Teachers’ Live Facebook Concerts

Kahlil V. Gunther and Paul Kranz are both performers and teachers at Woodstown High School, and they have been friends for years. When they were no longer able to play live gigs due to COVID-19, they began performing back-to-back Facebook Live concerts on Saturday nights!

Gunther – the choir director at WHS – usually plays piano lounge music at the Peter Shields Inn in Cape May on Saturday nights. Once restaurants closed to the public, he filled the void by performing from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday nights.

Directly following Gunther’s performance, Paul Kranz – the Communications teacher at WHS – performs with the help of his wife Claudia, who also works in Woodstown as an elementary school teacher. Their performance lasts from 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM.

Their concerts are available to the public! Gunther’s can be found here and Kranz’s can be found here. Be sure to tune in!