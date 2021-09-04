What’s Your Day Job: How 3 women became keepers of the bees

Local apiaries Half Mad Honey and Bees on Main St joined forces to bring the magic of beekeeping to the public of Philadelphia! Riverfront Hive Tours – located in The Navy Yard – is your chance to get up close and personal with bees and hives.

But how did they become beekeepers? Nicole, Amelia, and Natasha tell us about their personal journies to becoming keepers of the bees.

To book a tour or to learn more, check them out on their website, Instagram, and Facebook page!

