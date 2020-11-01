Weekend Wayback: Dr. Shock!

Who remembers when PHL17 had one of the best horror hosts on television? In this segment we’re taking a look back at the diabolical Dr. Shock!

Dr. Shock aired on PHL17 from 1969 – 1979 and starred Joe Zawislak. Zawislak ran into former PHL17 director Fred Bauer in a barber shop in Manayunk and was cast as Dr. Shock almost instantly after. He hosted two shows on Saturday afternoons: Mad Theater and Horror Theater.

Weekend Philler is actually filmed in the same studio as Dr. Shock, and we hope to capture some of the same magic as this Philadelphia legend!