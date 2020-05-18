Weekend Philler Music Video

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our time at home has given us a chance to pick up some of the projects that we always said we’d get to – like this one! Weekend Philler Senior Guitarist John Clements created this awesome music video for the Weekend Philler theme song!

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Fun Station Initiatives

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter