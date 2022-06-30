Hey Phillerinos! Your friendly neighborhood weekend show is moving to a new time slot on Saturday night! Starting July 2, 2022, Weekend Philler will air 11 p.m. following PHL17 Morning News at 10. The Sunday 5 p.m. time slot remains the same. Weekend Philler began in 2016 and is the show about people all over the Delaware Valley…eating cool things, drinking cool things, feats of strength, inspirational tales, and local people following their passions. For those that love “The Philler” we will see you a half hour earlier on Saturday night. If you’re new to the show check us out at 11 p.m…we’ll leave the light on for ‘ya!

For over six seasons Weekend Philler has given you our mic and told your stories. Lighthearted short pieces about interesting people, places, and things all over Philly, NJ, and DE. We like to say we’re putting the YOU, back in UHF…(even though we are fully aware people under 30 have no idea what that means). Basically it hearkens back to a time in local TV when UHF channels took themselves a little less seriously and had the freedom to make really interesting content.

Weekend Philler is produced by PHL17’s award-winning Creative Services Department and hosted by Creative Services all-star Tony Romeo. The team of producers that make Weekend Philler are very much like the Breakfast Club. They are all very different, but still a little the same–and of course forced to come in on Saturday by the Principal–or something like that. The end result is a wide variety of local videos with something for everyone. Since the show began in 2016 Weekend Philler has received numerous industry awards for content, had a craft beer named after the show, and made hundreds of new best friends in the stories we cover–and thousands more friends that watch every weekend.

But the real star of the show is YOU. We give you the mic and let you tell your extraordinary stories. We put a lot of care into our segments because we love this area. We love putting great people and great stories on TV, and we are always looking for new ideas. If you have an idea for the show, reach out to us! You can reach us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Our favorite part of Philler is YOU… our second favorite is Bloopers…