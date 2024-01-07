Happy 2024 Phiillerinos! In episode 817 we’re taking a look back at some of YOUR favorite stories from the past year. So sit back and enjoy, and don’t forget to look out for the QR codes in this episode to reveal extra behind the scenes content.

Here are the segments:

Porchfest: Collingswood NJ’s festival that takes place on 100 porches!

Visit the ‘good witches’ of Medford, NJ at Mystical Blossoms

Corner the Market: Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine

The largest vintage velvet painting collection on East Coast lives in South Jersey

High class cocktails and nostalgic childhood snacks – Stateside Vodka Bar has it all

Weekend Philler welcomes Jimmy Marlow to the PHL17 family