Hey Everybody! Welcome to this week’s Weekend Philler… Weekend Philler, as you know, is the show about people just like you, all over the Delaware Valley, eating cool things, drinking, cool things, collecting cool things, feats of strength, inspirational tales, etc. It’s all here on Weekend Philler on any given week.

And this week, is one of my favorites in a long time. We start at one of my oldest friends, from my Eastern High School days, Hank Mazzola and his wife Gia who give us a tour of Peppino’s Pizza – Marlton, NJ. The passion they bring to their new restaurant is exactly what Philler is all about. Their cheesesteak on a seeded Liscio’s Roll with Cooper Sharp is hands down, my favorite in South Jersey right now. Steaks like this are much easier to find in Philly than South Jersey.

Next up, we head to Sparrows in the Reading Terminal Market. I am a huge fan of Sparrows and visit their location in Haddonfield quite often. I am a mad scientist of popcorn popping myself and I always enjoy what Sparrows has to offer.

Next up, “tis the season” so we call on to “philler phavorites” to give you some cool gift ideas. PDK NINE is a new friend to the show that will give you some gamer nerd ideas, and our old pal Joe Vernacchio at Past to Present Vintage never lets us down in the retro/nostalgia department. Fun fact, Joe is ALWAYS looking for merch, so turn your dusty only Eagles gear into cash.

Last but certainly not least, Subaru of America never lets us down in the philanthropy department. This week we visited their Dog Day Event at Subaru Park. Together with the Philadelphia Union and local shelters, they not only spread awareness and get dogs adopted, they cover adoption fees for the event!

Thanks for watching, here’s the individual segments and we’ll see you next week.