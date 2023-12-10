Hey Phillerinos! Episode 814 features segments from our friends at Subaru of America, The Reading Terminal Market, Gem Life – booze free bottle shop, the Volstead in Manayunk, and a tasty Tibetan restaurant in Roxborough.

Here’s the segments:

Subaru donates school supplies and $10,000 to Stetser Elementary

Corner the Market: Contessa’s French Linens

A Hidden Gem: New Jersey’s first booze free bottle shop

Philly’s first zero-proof bar is The Volstead in Manayunk

Female chef brings authentic Tibetan cuisine to Roxborough

Don’t miss “the Philler” Saturday nights at 11P and Sunday at 5P.

