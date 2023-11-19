Weekend Philler 811 originally aired on November 18 and 19, 2023. We started this one at one of my favorite places in the city, if not the world, The Reading Terminal Market. In Season 8 we decided to get to know some of the owner and operators a little better and this week it was PA Libations.

Next up we met two fascinating folks, Joe and Janine, at a place called PDKNINE in Mt Laurel, NJ. It’s both a place to buy games and play games, while also having the ability to buy merch, collectibles and local art– all within the genre of gaming and general geekery.

Next up, we met our friends from Subaru of America and learned about their latest, “Subaru Love Promise” initiative. Last year Subaru Park achieved “zero landfill status” and this year they unveiled an amazing new sculpture made by Terracycle, a Trenton, NJ based recycling company that makes some amazing art.

We also caught up with our friend Ron Jaworski. Ron’s been on the Philler a few times and he’s one of my all-time favorite Eagles. He and his Jaws Youth Playbook foundation donated $40,000 to Wynnefield Police Athletic League for a new floor. This week we got to see the final product and it was spectacular.

And last but not least, we checked out a place called Town Square at the Jersey shore and learned more about Reminiscence Therapy that is helping slow down the affects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

So that’s our show! Thanks for letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

PA Libations

PDKNINE

PDKNINE GIFT IDEAS

Subaru Terracyle Sculpture

Ron Jaworski Wynnefield Police Athletic League

Reminiscence Therapy at the Town Square Jersey Shore