Hey everybody! Weekend Philler episode 807 features segments from The Cheesecake Lady, Rodios Kitchen, The Reading Terminal Market, Jeremiah Wells: Out of the Blue Corner, and more!

Here are the segments:

Elkins Park’s viral cheesecakes at The Cheesecake Lady

Hidden gem in Folsom, NJ serves breakfast with a smile

Scrapple Cubes will make you rethink how you Scrapple!

Corner the Market: Maia Toll’s Herbiary

UFC fighter Jeremiah Wells is a testament to dedication