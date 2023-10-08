

Hey Philler Phans! This week’s episode features some new segments from our friends at The Head Nut located in The Reading Terminal, as well as Philly Bike Ride! We also revisited some oldies but goodies; MilkBoy on South Street in Philadelphia, Farm to Toast in Dublin, PA, and the Novel Baker in Dublin, PA.

Here are the segments:

MilkBoy on Weekend Philler

Farm to Toast in Dublin, PA

The Novel Baker in Dublin, PA

Corner the Market: The Head Nut

Philly Bike Ride

Thanks for watching Weekend Philler! We love making this show for, and about you… each and every week.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

