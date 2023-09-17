Hey Philler phans! This week we’re starting off in Pottstown, PA at Gatsby’s Pub inside SunnyBrook. Then, we head over to Historic Smithville, NJ. Next up, we visit our good friends John Yi Fish Market at the Reading Terminal Market. Then, back to Smithville, NJ to explore the Colonial Inn. Later, we check out the brand new Ceasars Sportsbook at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Finally, we stopped by Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard to try the PUMPKIN Cold Brew Frozen Coffee just in time for fall!
