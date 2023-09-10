Hey everybody! This weekend is our season 8 premiere!! We have tons of cool people, places, and things to show you all season long.

In this episode we start off at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, a 17th century style Japanese house located right here in Philadelphia.

Next, we head to visit our friends L. Halteman Family Country Foods at the Reading Terminal Market. From prime rib to wild game, the Halteman family will hook you up with delicious premium meats.

Then we head to Lawnside, NJ to help the Lawnside PD celebrate back to school with school supplies and free haircuts.

Next up, Whims Brewing we meet a father and son duo located in Atco, NJ that make brewing something they share with their whole family and their community that can’t get enough of their brews.

Then we head to Camden, NJ to catch up with our friends at Subaru of America, and Philadelphia Union as they support the Camden YMCA Soccer for Success Camp.

Our last stop is in Burlington, NJ at Creepella’s Posh Pit & Dizzy Edge Records a wonderfully weird shop that you need to check out!

