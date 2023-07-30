In episode 720, come with us to Hightstown, NJ to visit Pie Girl, a small bakery that sells different pies and other baked goods. Still hungry? Well we’re headed to Mei Mei Philadelphia, an Asian fusion restaurant in Old City, Philadelphia that specializes in Taiwanese cuisine. Next, we’ll walk down the street to Pixar Putt in Penn’s Landing to play mini golf based on movies such as Toy Story and Finding Nemo. Lastly, we’ll go back over the bridge to New Jersey to talk to our good friend Jennifer Lewis-Hall about her new children’s book, “The Tale of the Sly Mongoose.”

Here are the segments:

Piegirl is whipping up delicious baked goods in the Garden State

Mei Mei is bringing authentic Taiwanese fusion to the City of Brotherly Love

Pixar movies and mini golf? Pixar Putt is the perfect summer outing for the whole family

The Tale of the Sly Mongoose