Hey there Phillerinos! Episode 718 is jam packed. We start off at Philly’s ALL VEGAN convenience store V Marks the Shop. Then, we checked out CollX, a new mobile app that uses vision recognition software to value your old collectable cards. Next up, we stopped by Willingboro Pal as Tri-State GMC dealers donated $5,000 to help improve their softball fields. And finally, we visited two South Jersey gems, Game On Arcade in Medford, and Secret Origins Comics & More in Collingswood.

Here are the segments:

Philly’s all vegan convenience store is V Marks The Shop

Find out what your old baseball cards are worth with the CollX mobile app

Tri-State GMC dealers donate $5,000 to Willingboro NJ PAL softball team

Game ON! This Medford, NJ arcade has everything from pinball to VR

