Hey Phillerinos! Did you miss us? Because we sure missed you! We have an awesome episode in store for you. Episode 716 includes segments from Bucks County Brewery in Pipersville, PA. Ron Jaworski donates a new floor to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia center in Wynnefield, PA. Perfect Fitness in Voorhees, NJ gave us an amazing tour of their facility and snack bar. We also learned more about free yoga classes for US Veterans at Meghan’s Foundation in Doylestown, PA.

Here are the segments:

Everyone is sure to find a beer they love at Bucks County Brewery

Ron Jaworski donates $40,000 to the Wynnefield PAL Center

Perfect Fitness

Perfect Fitness Extra

Meghan’s Foundation provides trauma based yoga for Veterans