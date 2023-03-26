Happy Women’s History Month, Phillerinos! Episode 714 highlights some of the most amazing women in the Delaware Valley. We went to check out Cyrenity Sips Winery, the first black woman-owned winery in Southeastern PA. Then, we talked to Goodway Gourmet and learned more about their bakery and famous rum cakes. Next, we headed to Lesbiveggies, a black queer woman-owned restaurant for some plant-based grub. Afterwards, we talked to Chloe Hipwell about her sneaker customization business, Designed Kickz. And finally, author Tara Nurin spoke with us about her book, “A Women’s Place is in The Brewhouse.”

Here are the segments:

Cyrenity Sips

Goodway Rum Cakes

LesbiVeggies is bringing a soulful taste to plant-based meals

Designed Kickz helps you step into color with custom sneaker designs

Tara Nurin’s “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” unravels the untold truth of women in the alcohol industry