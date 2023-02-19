In episode 712 of Weekend Philler we celebrate the Black Voices in our community. We have some new segments in store for you, but you might also see a few familiar faces. First, we stopped by Forever Changes vinyl shop in Phoenixville. Next, we headed over to the famous The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park. Then, we spoke to Zak Kindrachuk about his legendary conversation with the NHL’s first Black player, Willie O’Ree, on his podcast “My Dad Used to Play Hockey.” Afterwards, we popped into Dope Botanicals in Rittenhouse Square to learn more about plant-based health and wellness. Later, we headed over to the unveiling of Fredia “Cheetah” Gibbs Sports Legend’s bronze statue at Cabrini University. And lastly, we stopped by Forman Mills during their National Hiring Day event to hear Frederick Douglass’ great-great grandson, Mr. Kevin Douglass Green, speak about his family’s legacy.

