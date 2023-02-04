On episode 711 of Weekend Philler, we took a trip to Revolution House in Old City. Next, we made our way to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Rittenhouse Square for a few sushi rolls. Then, we stopped for a slice at Figo Italian in Northern Liberties before heading to the Philadelphia Auto Show at the Philadelphia Convention Center. And finally, we crossed over the bridge for our last stop at Brotherton Brewing Company in Atco, New Jersey.

Here are the Segments:

Roof deck dining and brick oven pizzas at Revolution House in Old City

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar spins its way into Philadelphia

Figo in Northern Liberties will keep you warm while dining outdoors in a private ‘igloo’

Interact with the newest cars on the market at the Philly Auto Show

Brotherton Brewing Company

