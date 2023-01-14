Hey Phillerinos! Episode 710 features segments from Farina Pasta – a handmade pasta restaurant in Philadelphia, Zak Kindrachuk’s podcast “My Dad Used to Play Hockey”, and a special look into his conversation with the NHL’s first Black player, Willie O’Ree. Banksy Was Here – a new art exhibition in Center City Philadelphia, and a new vegan restaurant in Audubon, NJ called LesbiVeggies.

Here are the segments:

Military Veteran Daniel Lee serves up delicious handmade pasta at Farina Noodle & Pasta

“My Dad Used to Play Hockey” Podcast hosted by Zak Kindrachuk

Willie O’Ree speaks about his time as the first Black hockey player in the NHL

‘Banksy Was Here’ – an interactive art exhibition in Center City Philadelphia

LesbiVeggies is bringing a soulful taste to plant-based meals