Hey Phillerinos! Episode 710 features segments from Farina Pasta – a handmade pasta restaurant in Philadelphia, Zak Kindrachuk’s podcast “My Dad Used to Play Hockey”, and a special look into his conversation with the NHL’s first Black player, Willie O’Ree. Banksy Was Here – a new art exhibition in Center City Philadelphia, and a new vegan restaurant in Audubon, NJ called LesbiVeggies.
Here are the segments:
Military Veteran Daniel Lee serves up delicious handmade pasta at Farina Noodle & Pasta
“My Dad Used to Play Hockey” Podcast hosted by Zak Kindrachuk
Willie O’Ree speaks about his time as the first Black hockey player in the NHL
‘Banksy Was Here’ – an interactive art exhibition in Center City Philadelphia
LesbiVeggies is bringing a soulful taste to plant-based meals