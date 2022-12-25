Happy Holidays Phillerinos! Episode 709 is jam packed with segments from Philler past and present, AND some special guests! We start off with producer John’s top 5 favorite holiday movies, then we visited the Pearl S. Buck International Festival of Trees in Perkasie, PA. Next, we got to hangout with some alpacas in Christmas scarfs! and we stopped by the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia’s Christmas party where Affordable Home Care donated $10,000!

Our special guests this week come to you from Philler past, and you won’t want to miss our executive producer, Travis Brower’s father show off his vintage North Pole village! AND Tony Romeo parents are sure to keep you laughing!

Here are the segments:

Historic Pearl S. Buck house hosts Festival of Trees in Perkasie, PA

Christmas Photo Party with Jersey Shore Alpacas

Affordable Home Care donates $10,000 to Police Athletic League of Philadelphia

Krampus Christmas Demon

North Pole Village Collection on Weekend Philler