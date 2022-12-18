The time has come Phillerinos, our BRAND NEW 2022 Holiday Extravaganza is here! Your favorite host Tony Romeo visited Philadelphia’s Tinsel to tell you about all of our festive segments this year. We start off in Longwood Gardens for A Longwood Christmas. Next up, the mushroom capital of the world, Kennett Square to learn about their annual Mushroom Drop on New Year’s Eve. Then, we visited Chestnut Hill to explore Holidays on the Hill, a holiday shopping experience, and great way to support small businesses this holiday season. Next, we dropped in right next door at Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania Holiday Garden Railway, and finally we went to Aunt Charlotte’s Candies in Merchantville, NJ where we learned how to make peanut brittle!

