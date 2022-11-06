Hey Phillerinos! Episode 706 is very special, we’re honoring those who have bravely and selflessly served our country. Walk with us through the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation museum, learn about security services from Semper Secure, LLC, strike a warrior pose with Meghan’s Foundation, and ride with Barbs Harley-Davidson. Also, be on the lookout for some familiar faces from past segments.

To those who have served or are currently serving in our military, thank you so much for your service!

Here are the segments:

NJ Veterans Museum presents – ‘There and Back: The Journey to Vietnam and Home’

One of the last remaining “welcome home” banners from the Vietnam War on display in Holmdel, NJ

NJ based security company keeps employing Veterans at the heart of their mission

Local U.S. Army Veteran tells his homecoming story

Meghan’s Foundation provides trauma based yoga for Veterans

U.S. Army Veteran builds a community of ‘metal heads’ on social media

Barb’s Harley Davidson Salute to Veterans