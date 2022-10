Hey everybody! This weekend we are continuing to celebrate Halloween with Penn Paranormal a paranormal investigation company located in Bensalem, PA. “Hayride to Hell”, a movie filmed in Malvern, PA on Sugartown Strawberries farm. Ghost Tour of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia’s very own, Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Here are the Segments:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!