Happy hauntings Phillerinos! Episode 704 is stacked with spooky segments about Philly’s new horror parody, Saw The Musical – The Unauthorized Parody of SAW, Edgar Allan Poe’s house in the city of brotherly love, Thunderbird Salvage’s creepy basement, Lincoln Mill Haunted house in Manayunk, The Boo Trail in Gibsboro, NJ, and The Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell at Eastern State Penitentiary! You won’t want to miss this special episode of Weekend Chiller so be sure to check it out!

SAW The Musical – The Unauthorized Parody of SAW

Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is home to many secrets behind his stories

Take a peek inside Thunderbird Salvage’s ‘haunted’ space

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is bringing horrifying scares to Main Street in Manayunk

The Boo Trail in Gibbsboro, NJ is a family affair for Halloween Haunts

The Speakeasy at Al Capone’s Cell makes you the VIP of the afterlife

