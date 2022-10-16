The time has come yet again, Phillerinos! We are back with another episode. This weekend’s episode features segments from Thunderbird Salvage in Kensington, PA followed by an extra spooky segment, a brand new haunted house called Lincoln Mill in Manayunk, PA, a Subaru Loves Pets event, the unveiling of Fredia Gibbs’ bronze statue at Cabrini University, and a throwback segment about the former Roadside America in Shartlesville, PA.

Here are the segments:

Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.

Take a peek inside Thunderbird Salvage’s ‘haunted’ space.

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is bringing horrifying scares to Main Street.

Subaru Loves Promise helps animals find their ‘forever home’ with their Subaru Loves Pets event.

Made of bronze, heart of gold: Fredia Gibbs statue unveiled at Cabrini University.

Roadside America Miniature Village.

