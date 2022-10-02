We’re baaaaaack, Phillerinos! On this week’s episode, we include segments from Subaru of America & the Philadelphia Union, Designed Kickz in Yardley, PA, Pine Barren Makers Festival in Hammonton, NJ, Princeton Record Exchange in Princeton, NJ, and The Painted Mug Café in South Philly.
Here are the segments:
Subaru and the Philadelphia Union team up to give school supplies to teachers in need
Designed Kickz helps you step into color with custom sneaker designs
Artists and craft-makers gather for the Pine Barren Makers Festival
Designed Kickz custom sneakers – before and after
Princeton Record Exchange is the one-stop-shop for all your vinyl needs
The Painted Mug Café offers a non-alcoholic space for the queer community in South Philly
