Guess what, Phillerinos? Season 7 of Weekend Philler is here! This weekend’s premiere episode includes segments from Chef Vargas Brunch n’ Tacos in Elkins Park, PA, Brewerytown Bakery in Philly, Time Lapse Vintage in Collingswood, NJ, People’s Light Theatre production “Mushroom” in Malvern, PA, CCA, and Gary Barbera’s recent backpack giveaway.

Here are the segments:

Chef Vargas is the hidden gem of Elkins Park

Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area

Time Lapse Vintage has all your 90s nostalgic needs

Eisa Davis highlights the lives of mushroom pickers in her stage play: Mushroom

Commonwealth Charter Academy – a new generation of ‘learners’

Is Gary Barbera’s backpack giveaway the best? Boy, we guess!

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!