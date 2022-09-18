Hey Philler Phans! Weekend Philler Episode 626 is our Season 6 Finale! We’re taking you behind the scenes to meet the producers as they personally select their favorite segments from season 6. Check out this exclusive look behind the Philler, and we will see you in season 7!

Here are the segments:

Funny Farm Rescue – home to over 600 rescue animals in Mays Landing, NJ

Complete your collection at Frankenstein Comics

The Cauldron Philly is brewing up tons of fun in the Gayborhood

Moon guitars handmakes unique designs

Air Force veteran uses skills learned in the military to launch Muay Thai gym

