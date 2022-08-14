Hey Phillerinos! Episode 624 features segments from Millennium Skate World in Camden, NJ, William Heritage Winery in Mullica, NJ, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, South Jersey Pickleball™, and O’Sheas at Harrah’s Philadelphia.

Here are the segments:

This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.

William Heritage Winery a family affair since 1853

Take a break from the heat with Rita’s new Kandy Kapow

Pickleball is here to stay in Camden County, NJ

O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!