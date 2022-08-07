Weekend Philler episode 623 is JAM PACKED with awesome segments including Soul Joel’s, a comedy club in Pottstown, PA, Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing home to over 600 rescue animals, Stay Metal Ray, a US Army Veteran and musician who got his start through his viral videos, and more!

Here are the segments:

Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA

Soul Joel’s Comedy Club – a tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried

Funny Farm Rescue – home to over 600 rescue animals in Mays Landing NJ

Meet some of the “odd couples” of the Funny Farm Rescue in Mays Landing

U.S. Army Veteran builds a community of ‘metal heads’ on social media

Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Commonwealth Charter Academy – a new generation of ‘learners’

Summer Sizzles with Wells Fargo Shows

