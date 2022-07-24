Hey Everybody! Episode 622 features segments from Subaru of America as they help support children battling cancer at Subaru Park. Rebuild Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Union Foundation, and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer as they unveil a brand new soccer mini pitch in South Philly. Icarus Brewing in Lakewood, NJ, as they partner with a Ukrainian brewing to raise funds. Commonwealth Charter Academy, and Philabundance as they launch their new “Let’s Eat” summer meal program.

Here are the Segments:

Subaru Loves to Help: an initiative to support children battling cancer

Spreading a million dollars in soccer love in South Philly

Icarus Brewing – NJ brewery eclectic beers available in over 15 counties

Let’s Eat – Philabundance launches free meal kit program for local families

Commonwealth Charter Academy – a new generation of ‘learners’

Local NJ Brewers team up with Ukrainian Brewery to aid relief efforts

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!