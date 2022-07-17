Hey Everybody! In episode 621 of Weekend Philler we visit Philly’s brand new magical bar/ restaurant The Cauldron Philly, and we learn how Rita’s Italian Ice makes their delicious water ice. Then we visited Gem Life + Bar in Pitman, NJ to browse their booze free bottle shop. Finally we spoke to two powerhouse female authors Tara Nurin and Tanya M. Holland.

Here are the Segments:

The Cauldron Philly is brewing up tons of fun in the Gayborhood

Behind the Ice: An inside look at Grant Avenue Rita’s

A Hidden Gem: New Jersey’s first booze free bottle shop

Tara Nurin’s “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” unravels the untold truth of women in the alcohol industry

Find your voice – Tanya “Trinity” Holland discusses her love for poetry and new book

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!