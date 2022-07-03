Hey Everybody! Episode 620 features segments from The Camden Community Soccer Pitch with Subaru of America and The Philadelphia Union as they teach the younger generation the fundamentals of the sport. PXV Art Mag and its impact on the growing art community in town of Phoenixville. Dope Shows – a concert promotional agency specializing in unique Hip Hop experiences. Commonwealth Charter Academy – an online school that allows parents the ability to completely customize their child’s education. Lastly, Out of the Blue Corner features local MMA fighter and domestic abuse survivor, Jamie Colleen.

