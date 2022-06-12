Hey Phillerinos! This week we start off in Phoenixville, PA at Forever Changes Music & Gifts where owner Shawn, takes a look at our executive producer’s personal record collection. Next up is State Street Event Company in Palmyra, NJ; an event planner and beautiful event space for any occasion. Then, we visited Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, a quaint book store in Germantown with delicious coffee, and an insightful mission. Our last stop is Bally’s in Atlantic City where we got a sneak peak of the multi-million dollar renovations, including a carousel bar in the lobby!

Here are the segments:

Forever Changes: Phoenixville record store transcends generations

State Street Event Company and The Palmyra plan the event of your dreams

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books – A safe space for all to sip, read, and learn

An inside look at the multi-million dollar renovations at Bally’s Hotel and Casino

Forever Changes Music and Gifts Extra

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!