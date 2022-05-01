Hey Phillerinos! We have some can’t miss segments in episode 617! First, we caught up with our friends at Subaru of America in Chester, PA to plant trees, and then we tried the most delicious pickles at Fishtown Pickle Project. After that, we met up with our friend Walt Reeder Jr. from Platinum Productions to learn about their classic old school Mother’s Day concert happening this May (2022) in Atlantic City. We also met Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked by Melissa for some tasty treats, and our friends at Las Bugambilias Philadelphia for delicious traditional Mexican cuisine!

