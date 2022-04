Weekend Philler episode 616 is jam packed with awesome segments like the historic Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA, The new and improved Marquez MMA gym at the Globe Dye Works facility, the Big Maps for a Small Planet exhibition at Cherry Street Pier, and the “jewel of the school” at Settlement Music School, Stephanie Denise Riley Garnett.

Here are the segments:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!