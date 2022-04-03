On Weekend Philler Episode 615, we’ve got the tastiest beer with the greatest mascot at Swedesboro Brewing Company, some killer hot sauce at Some Kinda Heat in Phoenixville, a vast variety of handmade and unique goods at Trunc in Northern Liberties, delicious zero-proof cocktails and vegan food at The Volstead in Manayunk, and the absolute best cheesecakes you’ll ever try at The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park!
Here are the segments:
- Swedesboro Brewing Company
- Killer Hot Sauce in Phoenixville at Some Kinda Heat Hot Sauce
- If Unique is what you seek, check out Trunc in Northern Liberties!
- Philly’s first zero-proof bar is The Volstead in Manayunk
- Elkins Park’s viral cheesecakes at The Cheesecake Lady
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!