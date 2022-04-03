On Weekend Philler Episode 615, we’ve got the tastiest beer with the greatest mascot at Swedesboro Brewing Company, some killer hot sauce at Some Kinda Heat in Phoenixville, a vast variety of handmade and unique goods at Trunc in Northern Liberties, delicious zero-proof cocktails and vegan food at The Volstead in Manayunk, and the absolute best cheesecakes you’ll ever try at The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park!

Here are the segments:

Swedesboro Brewing Company

Killer Hot Sauce in Phoenixville at Some Kinda Heat Hot Sauce

If Unique is what you seek, check out Trunc in Northern Liberties!

Philly’s first zero-proof bar is The Volstead in Manayunk

Elkins Park’s viral cheesecakes at The Cheesecake Lady

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!