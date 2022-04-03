On Weekend Philler Episode 615, we’ve got the tastiest beer with the greatest mascot at Swedesboro Brewing Company, some killer hot sauce at Some Kinda Heat in Phoenixville, a vast variety of handmade and unique goods at Trunc in Northern Liberties, delicious zero-proof cocktails and vegan food at The Volstead in Manayunk, and the absolute best cheesecakes you’ll ever try at The Cheesecake Lady in Elkins Park!

Here are the segments:

  • Swedesboro Brewing Company
  • Killer Hot Sauce in Phoenixville at Some Kinda Heat Hot Sauce
  • If Unique is what you seek, check out Trunc in Northern Liberties!
  • Philly’s first zero-proof bar is The Volstead in Manayunk
  • Elkins Park’s viral cheesecakes at The Cheesecake Lady

