Hey Phillerinos! Weekend Philler Episode 614 is our 2022 Women’s Episode! We’re featuring some of the coolest women and women-owned businesses in Pennsylvania – including Mother Butter, South Street Art Mart, Breslin’s Consignment Corner, The White Yak Restaurant, and also a special feature about Philadelphia Eagles joining forces with Leveling the Playing Field, Inc. to donate 6,000 sports bras to women in need!
Here are the segments:
- “Mother Butter” seed butter made with mothers in mind
- Luxury consignment in Jenkintown at Breslin’s Consignment Corner
- South Street Art Mart: a safe space for artists and consumers no matter how they identify
- Female chef brings authentic Tibetan cuisine to Roxborough
- Philadelphia Eagles donate 6K sports bras for Women’s month
