In Weekend Philler Episode 612, we’re Honoring Black Voices on Weekend Philler! This episode features some of our FAVORITE Black-owned businesses: Puddin Palace, DanceFit Ex, Style By Blain, and Franny Lou’s Porch – as well as Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University which houses an abundance of Black history!
Here are the segments:
- The Puddin Palace in Oaklyn will explode your tastebuds
- Disguise your exercise with DanceFit Chestnut Hill
- Elevate your style with Style by Blain
- An abundance of Black History: Temple’s Blockson Collection
- Philly cafe acts as community space for marginalized communities
