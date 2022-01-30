Happy 2022 Phillerinos! We’re kicking off the new year with Weekend Philler Episode 610. This episode features Franny Lou’s Porch – a cafe in East Kensington that strives to be a community space for all marginalized communities, Moon Guitars – a local creator of beautiful guitars, Rodio’s Kitchen – a restaurant in Folsom that serves delicious breakfast including their specialty: “scrapple cubes”, the Philadelphia Mummer Series of Autism with local artist Nick St. Clair, and UFC fighter Jeremiah Wells!

