Weekend Philler Episode 608 is our 2021 Holiday Extravaganza! We’re kicking things off at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, NJ for their “Christmas Underwater” event. Then we’re lighting up our Instagram feeds at Tinseltown in Oaks, PA! We also spent a day in New Hope, PA and took a trip to the North Pole with New Hope Railroad, and then headed over to Peddler’s Village for an inside look at their annual gingerbread competition. Then we met our new friend and South Jersey native Laura Cheadle and got a sneak peek of her new Christmas Album: Let’s Get Together for Christmas. And we close things out with our friend Joe Conklin at his event: A Merry Conklin Christmas!

