Weekend Philler Episode 607 features “Night Forms — dreamloop by Klip Collective” at Grounds for Sculpture, the Flyers Warrior Classic event that supports veterans, Grands Stepping Up’s Season of Giving, and the Philadelphia Union Foundation’s iAM Project!
Here are the segments:
- Grounds for Sculpture presents “Night Forms”
- Toyota and Flyers put veterans back to work with Warrior Classic
- Season of Giving in Drexel Hill supports “Grandfamilies”
- The Philadelphia Union Foundation launches iAm Project
- Rocky IV Celebrates 35th Anniversary in Philly
