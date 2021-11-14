In Weekend Philler episode 605 we begin with Make A Dog’s Day Fest, a day organized by Subaru and The Philadelphia Union to encourage pet adoption and celebrate dogs through various fun activities. Next, we headed over to Woodbury, NJ to see The Gloucester County Historical Society – A museum dedicated to preserving local documents and artifacts from as far back as the 1600s! Just down the road, we visited Frankenstein Comics in downtown Woodbury to learn about comics from way back. Then, we we traveled back in time and pulled a piece From The Vault (2013) – the Connstatter’s Ultimate Elvis Contest. Last, we stopped in Fishtown to visit REAP Wellness and Mini-Mart, a convenience store filled with plant-based and healthy options in the heart of Philadelphia’s Fishtown section.

