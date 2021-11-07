Weekend Philler Episode 604 – Saluting Veterans

In Weekend Philler Episode 604, we are saluting Veterans! Veteran’s Day is right around the corner so we filled this episode with lots of them. We’re kicking things off with Project Refit – a community of counseling by veterans, for veterans. Then we’re heading over to the University of Pennsylvania and learning about Veteran’s Life Stories: a club where college students interview veterans in the Philadelphia area. We’re also taking a deep dive with one of their veterans – Sgt Jesse Hamilton of the US Army – who tells us one of his most memorable stories about his time in service. Then we’re visiting our friends at Barb’s Harley Davidson who honors veterans in one of the best ways: employing them once they return home. Then we’re heading into PA to meet with Chris Beltrante – an Air Force veteran who used the discipline that he learned during his service to start his own business: Beltrante Fighting Systems! And we finish out the show by checking back in with our friends at Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue and learning about their new program: Forgotten Angels Equine Therapy for Veterans.

Here are the segments:

