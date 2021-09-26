Weekend Philler Episode 526 – Season 5 FINALE!

Weekend Philler Episode 526 is our Season 5 FINALE!! We’ve had the privilege of bringing you this show for a whole five years. As always…thanks for tuning in!

In this episode, we’re bringing back some of our FAVORITE segments from Season 5. We’ve got Gustavo Ugarte: Pet Fashion Designer, Revolution Barber Company in Runnemede, Cockadoodle Dan’s in Palmyra, Occasionette Gift Shop (with locations in Passyunk and Collingswood), our interview with the creators of D20: Alpha Rift Tribute Music Video, and Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken (featuring some of your favorite Philler producers)!

Here are the segments:

