Weekend Philler Episode 526 – Season 5 FINALE!

Weekend Philler Episode 526 is our Season 5 FINALE!! We’ve had the privilege of bringing you this show for a whole five years. As always…thanks for tuning in!
In this episode, we’re bringing back some of our FAVORITE segments from Season 5. We’ve got Gustavo Ugarte: Pet Fashion Designer, Revolution Barber Company in Runnemede, Cockadoodle Dan’s in Palmyra, Occasionette Gift Shop (with locations in Passyunk and Collingswood), our interview with the creators of D20: Alpha Rift Tribute Music Video, and Clutch Shot Axe Throwing in Pennsauken (featuring some of your favorite Philler producers)!
Here are the segments:
- Gustavo Ugarte: Pet Fashion Designer
- For a great cut without the frills, visit Revolution Barber in Runnemede, NJ
- Cockadoodle Dan’s
- Find the perfect gift and the card to go along with it at Occasionette
- D20: Alpha Rift Tribute Music Video
- Learn how to throw an axe like a pro at Clutch Shot Axe Throwing
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.