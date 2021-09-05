Weekend Philler Episode 525 features the Camden Community Soccer Pitch grand opening with Subaru of America, Inc. and Philadelphia Union, “Smoked Like Chimneys, Drank Life Fish: Raised Under the Influence” by Peter Erickson, Engage Art Studio, Holy Grounds Coffee Ltd. with Saint John of God Community Services, and Riverfront Hive Tours Philly!

Here are the segments:

Subaru and Philadelphia Union donate soccer pitch to Camden community

Local author pens humorous novel about growing up in the 60s and 70s

Engage Art Studio is 2 beautiful acres of creativity in Schwenksville PA

Coffee with a Cause: Holy Grounds Coffee employs adults with developmental disabilities

Get up close and personal with bees at Riverfront Hive Tours

What’s Your Day Job: How 3 ladies became keepers of the bees

